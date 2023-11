Gill and Siraj attain top spots in ICC ODI rankings

PTI

Dubai, November 8

Indian opener Shubman Gill and pacer Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday grabbed the top positions in the batting and bowling charts, respectively, in the International Cricket Council ranking for One Day International (ODI).

While Gill replaced Pakistan skipper Babar Azam from the top of the batter’s chart, Siraj displaced South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj in the bowlers list.

Gill displaced Babar on coming back with his solid start to India’s campaign at the ongoing World Cup and in the process became the fourth player from his country behind Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Virat Kohli to hold the first ODI batter ranking.

The right-hander has contributed scores of 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa over the last week, and amassed a total of 219 runs from six innings at the ongoing tournament.

Babar has totaled 282 runs from eight knocks at the World Cup and dropped six rating points below Gill into second place. His reign of more than two years as the first ranked ODI batter in the world came to an end.

Among other Indian batters, Virat Kohli has risen to fourth place following his sensational run in the World Cup, while skipper Rohit Sharma is placed sixth.

Kohli is currently India’s highest run-scorer, amassing 543 in eighth innings at an average of 108.60, including two centuries and four fifties.

Kohli is one rating point ahead of third-placed Quinton de Kock of South Africa. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer also rose 17 spots to be placed 18th in the rankings.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (up three spots to 11th) and Afghanistan counterpart Ibrahim Zadran (up six spots to 12th) also made good ground.

Meanwhile among bowlers, Siraj rose to the top spot with his impressive effort so far in the tournament.

Siraj has grabbed 10 wickets so far in eight matches at an economy rate of 5.23 to displace Maharaj from the top.

Among other Indian bowlers, fellow Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has risen three spots to eighth, while Mohammed Shami jumped seven spots to be placed 10th on the chart.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also climbed three places to be placed fourth, while fellow tweaker Ravindra Jadeja has moved up eight rungs to the 19th spot.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is leading the all-rounders’ chart, while Jadeja is the highest-ranked Indian at the 10th spot.

Jadeja is India’s third-highest wicket-taker in the competition so far, scalping 14 wickets from eight matches at a good economy rate of 3.76, including a five-for. With the bat, he has piled up 111 runs in four innings at an average of 55.50.

Hardik Pandya, who would miss the remainder of the tournament after suffering an ankle injury in India’s fourth match against Bangladesh, is down to 13th position.

#Cricket #Dubai #Pakistan #Shubman Gill