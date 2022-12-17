Gill ends wait

Chattogram, December 16

Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test century while Cheteshwar Pujara finally ended a four-year wait for his 19th hundred as India set Bangladesh a victory target of 513 runs on the third day of the series-opener here today.

For the second day in succession, Bangladesh were completely outplayed as Kuldeep Yadav’s career-best 5/40 helped India dismiss the hosts for a paltry 150.

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his century with Virat Kohli. ANI

With nearly three days at their disposal and a lead of 254, India captain KL Rahul decided against enforcing the follow-on as Gill (110) and Pujara (102 not out) took full advantage of a toothless Bangaldesh attack that also missed its lead pacer Ebadot Hossain due to a back injury.

The moment Pujara completed his fastest Test hundred, Rahul declared the second innings.

At stumps, Bangladesh were 42 for no loss on a track where a lot of balls are keeping low but the pitch hasn’t shown considerable wear and tear.

Kuldeep Yadav shows the ball after taking five wickets. AP/PTI

It took a long time to come: Gill on maiden ton

It was a “special feeling” to score his maiden Test hundred but young Gill admitted that it took a long time (12 Tests) to achieve the feat.

“I personally thought it (maiden Test century) took a long time to come for me. Today it was all about getting the difficult situation out of the way,” Gill said.

“(The century) Means a lot to me, my family and my friends who have supported me. Special moment for any player, getting the maiden century here means a lot to me,” Gill said after achieving the feat in his 22nd Test innings.

Gill smashed 10 boundaries and three sixes during his entertaining knock.

Asked if he was nervous after reaching 90, he said: “There weren’t any different thoughts. For me, it was about playing according to the field and then be able to score runs.” — PTI