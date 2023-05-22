Gill makes MI’s mission possible

PTI

Bengaluru, May 21

Shubman Gill reaffirmed his status as Virat Kohli’s heir apparent with a magnificent hundred as Gujarat Titans knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL with a six-wicket win, allowing Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians to sneak through as the fourth team in the playoffs here today.

After Kohli scored a 61-ball 101 in Bangalore’s 197/5, it looked like the best effort on the day. But Gill, the heir apparent to the Kohli’s throne went one better than him.

What Kohli did well, Gill did that better as his unbeaten 104 off 52 balls saw Gujarat chase down the target with ease. The tons were Kohli’s and Gill’s second successive hundred.

*Read under Teams, Played, Wins, Losses, Net Run Rate, Points *CSK and LSG earned one point each from a No Result

Gujarat thus finished the league engagements with 20 points, while CSK ended second with 17 points ahead of LSG due to a better net run-rate. Mumbai, after their eight-wicket win against SRH, were back in the last four with 16 points.

Greener pastures for MI

Cameron Green’s maiden ton and Rohit Sharma’s half-century powered Mumbai Indians to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match here today.

Mumbai knocked off the target of 201 with 12 balls and eight wickets to spare to accumulate 16 points from 14 matches. With an inferior NRR, Mumbai had the improbable task of scoring 201 in 11.4 overs or 70 balls if they had to get past Bangalore in the standings.

MI's Cameron Green was on fire against SRH.

Green smacked eight fours and eight sixes during his unbeaten 100 which came off just 47 balls. He added 53 runs with Suryakumar Yadav (25 not out) for the unbroken third wicket to take Mumbai over the line.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar drew the first blood when he dismissed Ishan Kishan (14) in the third over. Sharma got a lifeline in the fifth over when Sanvir Singh dropped a difficult catch at the midwicket off Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Brief scores: RCB: 197/5 (Kohli 101*, Ahmad 2/39) vs GT: 198/4 in 19.1 overs (Gill*, Shankar 53); SRH: 200/5 in 20 overs (Agarwal 83, Vivrant 69; Madhwal 4/37) vs MI: 201/2 in 18 overs (Green 100*, Rohit 56; Bhuvneshwar 1/26).