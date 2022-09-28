Shubman Gill slams maiden county hundred for Glamorgan

Hove
Young Indian batter Shubman Gill slammed his maiden hundred for Glamorgan against Sussex in their County Championship Division 2 match here today. Batting on 91 overnight, Gill notched his eighth First-Class century in 123 balls. Overall, Gill smashed 16 fours and two sixes in his knock of 119 off 139 balls.
New Delhi
BWF rankings: Prannoy back in top-15, Lakshya at 9th
India shuttler HS Prannoy, who reached back-to-back quarterfinals at the World Championships and Japan Open Super 750, jumped a spot to 15th in the latest BWF World Rankings. Lakshya Sen is the top-ranked Indian at the ninth position, while Kidambi Srikanth rose a rung to 11th. PV Sindhu remained in the sixth spot.
Ahmedabad
Nat’l Games: Services men post second win in Kabaddi
Services stayed on course for a fourth straight title in the men’s Kabaddi, beating Tamil Nadu 45-31 for their second victory at the 36th National Games today. Maharashtra women, too, posted their second win, scoring a 46-22 win over hosts Gujarat.
Parma
Sakkari, Stephens win at Parma Ladies Open
Top-seeded Maria Sakkari rallied past Ukrainian qualifier Kateryna Baindl 6-7(2) 6-2 6-3 in the opening round of the Parma Ladies Open. Sloane Stephens defeated 121st-ranked Magdalena Frech 3-6 6-3 6-4.
Batumi (Georgia)
World Cadets Chess: Shubi, Charvi emerge champs
India’s Shubi Gupta and A Charvi emerged winners in the girls under-12 and under-8 sections, respectively, in the FIDE World Cadets Chess Championship here today. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
