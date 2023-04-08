Gill’s presence keeps Saha calm

PTI

Ahmedabad, April 7

Senior Gujarat Titans player Wriddhiman Saha has forged a successful opening partnership with Shubman Gill and he attributes that to young India international’s current form which makes it easier for batters at the other end.

Gill has been in phenomenal form in the last three months in international cricket and his T20 game has also improved considerably.

“Shubman is in the form of his life. It is so easy batting with him. We know that if Gujarat Titans have to do well, myself, Shubman and Sai (Sudharsan) at No. 3 have to bat well. Then it becomes easier for the team,” Saha told reporters during a virtual interaction.

“But when Shubman is around, I can play my natural game with ease. As Shubman scores, it becomes easier for batters like, me, Sai and Vijay. The approach becomes much easier at the other end,” Saha said.

Saha doesn’t play for India anymore and during this domestic season, he played for minnows Tripura but that hasn’t changed anything for the 40-Test veteran.

“I try to keep things simple whether I am playing for India or not. Now that I am playing only IPL, I like to take it match by match and prepare accordingly. And everyone has a different approach,” he said.

Barring Virender Sehwag and Prithvi Shaw, Saha is the only third Indian batter to aggregate 1,000 runs as an opener in Powerplay overs in the IPL. — PTI

Depleted RCB call in reinforcements

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore today named Wayne Parnell and Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for the injured Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar respectively for the remainder of the IPL. Topley suffered a shoulder injury, while Patidar did not feature in RCB’s first game due to a heel injury. He is yet to recover and has been ruled out of the 16th edition of the tournament, read a media advisory from the IPL. PTI

In search of first win, DC face Royals

Guwahati: : Battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, Delhi Capitals’ batting unit will look to get their act together when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here tomorrow. The likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan again have to negotiate their way through an attack which comprises Trent Boult, KM Asif and Jason Holder, bringing back the horrors of the first two games when they were terrorised by Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph. PTI

Livingstone to link up with PBKS on April 10

London: England batter Liam Livingstone is set to get fitness clearance from the ECB by the weekend and will join his Punjab Kings on Monday. It is certain that he will miss their third game of the season against Surnisers Hyderabad on Sundaybut could play their fourth at home on April 13.