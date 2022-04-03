Girls quick off the blocks, thrash Wales

PTI

Potchefstroom, April 2

The Indian women’s hockey team started their campaign in the FIH Junior World Cup on a resounding note, thrashing Wales 5-1 in their opening pool match here today.

Lalrindiki scored two goals in the 32nd and 57th minutes — the first a field effort and the second from a penalty corner — while Lalremsiami (4th), Mumtaz Khan (41st) and Deepika (58th) grabbed one goal each.

Wales’ lone goal was scored by Millie Holme in the 26th minute from a field strike.

India began brightly and secured an early penalty corner but Deepika’s dragflick was saved by the Welsh goalkeeper. But India were not to be denied for long as they took the lead in the fourth minute when Lalremsiami directed in Sangita Kumari’s shot into the goal.

Wales also tested the Indian defence early on but failed to get past custodian Bichu Devi. However, they drew parity in the second quarter through Holme and the two teams went into the halfway break at 1-1.

After the change of ends, Wales started aggressively but it was India who restored their lead two minutes into the third quarter through Lalrindiki. —