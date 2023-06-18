Giroud, Kane turning into national heroes

Paris, June 17

Strikers Olivier Giroud and Harry Kane extended their national team scoring records as France and England maintained perfect starts to the European Championship qualifying with third straight wins.

Switzerland also have a maximum nine points after a 2-1 success at Andorra.

Giroud took only three minutes to head home Kingsley Coman’s right-wing cross to make it 54 goals for Les Bleus in a 3-0 win at Gibraltar in Group B.

Kane’s penalty in a 4-0 romp at Malta made it 56 goals for his table-topping nation in Group C.

World Cup runners-up France, who opened their campaign with wins against Ireland and Netherlands, have yet to concede a goal.

Amid intense speculation regarding his Paris Saint-Germain future, Kylian Mbappe captained Les Bleus at the 30,000-capacity Estadio Algarve in Faro, Portugal. — AP