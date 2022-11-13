Glenn Maxwell fractures leg in ‘freak accident’, might miss tour of India

Melbourne, November 13

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could miss the India tour next year after fracturing his leg in a "freak accident" at a birthday party here.

The 34-year-old underwent a surgery on Sunday after fracturing his left fibula at a friend's 50th birthday celebration.

It is understood the incident took place on Saturday in a backyard, where Maxwell and his friend were running around.

"Both slipped and fell, with Maxwell's leg becoming trapped under the other person's, understood to be a friend of Maxwell's," cricket.com.au reported.

"Neither were intoxicated and the other person is not believed to have sustained an injury." Australia are slated to play four Tests and three ODIs during their tour of India in February-March next year. It remains to be seen if he recovers in time to participate in the fixtures. The all-rounder is expected to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation, ruling him out for months.

The injury has ruled Maxwell out from the ODI series against England, starting on Thursday in Adelaide. He might also miss the Big Bash League, which will go on from December 13 to February 4.

"Glenn is in good spirits. It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games," Australia's selection chief George Bailey said.

"Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation." Sean Abbott has replaced Maxwell in the squad for the England series.

#Australia