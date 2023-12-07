Glenn Maxwell to play in IPL until he ‘can’t walk anymore’

MELBOURNE, December 6
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell says the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been so good to him that he will play in the lucrative T20 competition until he “can’t walk anymore”.
The IPL has been the perfect platform to showcase Maxwell’s explosive batting and the 35-year-old is one of four foreign recruits Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained for next season.
After making his debut in the competition with Delhi Daredevils in 2012, Maxwell commanded the top price at the players auction the following year. “The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can’t walk anymore,” Maxwell said. — Reuters
