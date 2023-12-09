Glenn Phillips leads Kiwis’ fightback on third day

Mirpur, December 8

Glenn Phillips made a defiant half-century to keep New Zealand afloat before the tourists reduced Bangladesh to 38/2 in their second innings today as bad light brought the third day’s play in the rain-hit second Test to a premature end.

Opener Zakir Hasan was unbeaten on 16 alongside Mominul Haque, who has yet to score, as Bangladesh built a slender lead of 30 runs after Mahmudul Hasan Joy and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto departed in fading light. New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel struck with his third ball before captain Tim Southee dismissed Shanto in the eighth over, leaving the hosts in some trouble before play was stopped and eventually called off.

An aggressive Phillips earlier smashed nine fours and four sixes during his knock of 87 as New Zealand made 180 all out in their first innings for a lead of eight runs.

The Black Caps were 55/5 after the first day, having bowled out Bangladesh for 172, before rain washed out the second day but they launched a solid counterattack thanks to Phillips’ career-best knock.

The start was delayed due to overnight rain. — Reuters

