GM Erigaisi breaks into top-5 in FIDE rating list

New Delhi: Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi’s strong showing in the French Team Chess Championship has helped him reach the fifth spot in the FIDE standings, making him the highest ranked Indian by live rating. Arjun, with an ELO rating of 2769.7, has so far added 8.7 points to his tally. He sits behind Magnus Carlsen of Norway, USA’s Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia. The 20-year-old had briefly reached a career-high live rating of 2771.2 earlier this week and is the only Indian since Vishwanathan Anand to do so.

Munich

World Cup: Esha finishes sixth in 25m pistol event

Esha Singh finished sixth in the women’s 25m pistol at the ongoing ISSF World Cup as India’s search for their first medal continued. Esha shot 20 in the final, which was won by Camille Jedrzejewski of France. Camille beat Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp for the title. Current finals world record holder Kim Yeji of South Korea was third.

Berlin

Hosts Germany warm up with 0-0 draw against Ukraine

Hosts Germany and England kicked off the build-up to the European Championship with their first warm-up games. Germany put national team action on midsummer’s centre-stage in an enterprising 0-0 draw with Ukraine. England got off to a slow start before a second half surge in a 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, including a national record-extending 63rd goal for Harry Kane, who went on as a substitute. Croatia, another of the European powers, eased to a 3-0 win over North Macedonia. Croatia face Spain in the standout game of Day 2 of the tournament on June 15. Agencies

