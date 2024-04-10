GMs rate young Indians’ display as satisfactory

PTI

Toronto, April 9

Indian Grandmasters Dibyendu Barua and Pravin Thipsay are quite impressed with how the country’s five-member contingent, led by the prodigal R Praggnanandhaa, has performed so far at the prestigious Candidates chess tournament here.

The Candidates has a rest day after four rounds of intensive chess with Ian Nepomniachtchi from Russia leading the standings. India’s D Gukesh is joint second on the table with Praggnanandhaa at fourth along with Vidit Gujrathi.

With 10 rounds still to go, Barua feels that Koneru Humpy can still strike back in the women’s competition after succumbing to her first defeat at the hands of lowest seed and youngest participant Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria.

“Vidit can bounce back and Gukesh can score well. I would not rate Humpy out of equations as yet, she has the acumen and a great will to won, we will know in a few days,” said Barua, a three-time national champion and the second Indian chess player after Viswanathan Anand to become a GM.

In the women’s section, R Vaishali holds the joint third position. Humpy slipped to joint sixth on 1.5 points.

GM Thipsay said the Indians are in with a good chance. “Nakamura is not motivated so that leaves the Indian trio plus Nepo and Fabio Caruana,” he said.

Praggnanandhaa’s long-time trainer RB Ramesh said that it’s a good beginning for the 18-year-old.

“I think Pragg did exceptionally well coming out with that loss and I also feel bad that he could have done better against Gukesh,” he said.

When asked about his absence from Praggnanandhaa’s corner, Ramesh said that it was a conscious decision.

