GNDU's Jetlee gets fencing gold medal

PTI

Bengaluru, April 29

Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev University's (GNDU) fencer Chingakham Jetlee Singh lived up to his billing in the men's epee, beating teammate Shubham to strike gold, even as shooting and archery witnessed multiple upsets in the Khelo India University Games here today.

At the end of the day, 42 universities won gold medals. As many as 13 medals were up for grabs in the fencing event on Friday.

Jetlee, a TOPS athlete, was one of the four GNDU medallists — the most by any — in the competition.

The biggest upset came in the shooting venue. Lovely Professional University's (LPU) Sartaj Singh Tiwana beat Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in the final of the men's 50m 3P for the gold.

Aishwary, representing GNDU, was on top of the chart at the end of the qualification.

In the first knockout round of the men's recurve archery, LPU’s Aditya Choudhary, who had topped the qualification, bowed out to Chaudhary Charan Singh University's Nishant.

In the women's recurve, Adamas University's Ruma Biswas had topped the qualification and progressed through the knockouts with relative ease, before falling in the semifinals to Guru Jambheshwar University's Bhavna.