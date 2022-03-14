Goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo takes tally to 807

MANCHESTER, March 13
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the record books as professional football’s all-time leading scorer with 807 goals after a brilliant hat-trick against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The all-time top goalscorer title in football is much contested and FIFA does not keep an official record, but the world governing body estimates that Austro-Czech Josef Bican netted 805 goals during a career that lasted from 1931 to 1955.
Ronaldo’s 12th-minute opener at Old Trafford was a superb strike from distance that helped him equal the record. The Portugal international then went past Bican with a tap in from Jadon Sancho’s neat pass to put United 2-1 in front before powerfully heading home his third to spark wild celebrations in the stands as United won 3-2.
It was the 59th treble of Ronaldo’s career and his first for the Old Trafford side since 2008 following his return.
“Tremendously happy with my first hat-trick since I came back to Old Trafford!” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “Nothing beats the feeling of being back on the pitch and helping the team with goals and effort.”
Ronaldo’s goals have been scored for Sporting, United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portugal national team. The Czech FA has said that Bican’s total was actually 821 goals following a review of
his statistics. Brazilian strikers Pele and Romario each scored more than 1,000 goals during their careers, but those statistics include strikes in amateur, unofficial and friendly matches. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as Sangrur MP
Thanks voters for their love
Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal
AAP leaders offer 'ardas' at Golden Temple
India’s new envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat takes charge
He arrived in China on March 4 and underwent mandatory quara...