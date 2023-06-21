Goals coming thick and fast for Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe

Paris, June 20

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe carried on scoring as England and France made it four straight wins in the European Championship qualifying while Switzerland dropped their first points.

Bukayo Saka scored three goals in England’s 7-0 win. Reuters

Kane netted twice in England’s 7-0 home rout of North Macedonia in their Group C match, while Mbappe slotted in a penalty at the second attempt as Les Bleus edged visiting Greece 1-0 in their Group B match.

The Swiss were coasting and then conceded two late goals against Romania in a 2-2 home draw.

Mbappe’s twice-taken penalty in the second half moved him onto 40 goals for Les Bleus and only one behind fellow great Michel Platini — at the age of 24 — while Kane opened and closed the scoring with his record-extending 57th and 58th goals for England.

Mbappe’s 54th goal overall for France and Paris Saint-Germain this season beat the national record for club and country set by the late Just Fontaine in the 1957-58 season — the year Fontaine also set an individual scoring record with 13 at the ‘58 World Cup. — AP