 Gokulam, Sethu, Kickstart and Sporting in IWL semis

Briefly

Gokulam, Sethu, Kickstart and Sporting in IWL semis

Gokulam, Sethu, Kickstart and Sporting in IWL semis


Ahmedabad: Goalkeeper Beatrice Ntiwaa Nketia’s penalty shootout heroics helped Gokulam Kerala FC beat Odisha FC and reach the semifinals of the Indian Women’s League here today. Sethu Madurai, Eastern Sporting Union and Kickstart FC also reached the semifinals. Beatrice made three saves out of three in the shootout as Gokulam won 3-0. Sethu beat East Bengal FC 9-0, Eastern Sporting beat Sports Odisha in a shootout, while Kickstart FC won 2-1 against HOPS FC 2-1.

Shanghai

Jyothi slips to sixth place, Koreans back to dominate

Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who shot a world record-equalling qualifying score last month in Turkey, failed to replicate her success and slumped to sixth place in the standings of the World Cup Stage 2 here today. South Korea’s archers, who had pulled out of the Antalya meet, were back to dominate the proceedings as they grabbed the top seedings both in men’s and women’s sections.

Paris

Kyrgios pulls out of French Open to delay comeback

Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the French Open starting later this month, further delaying his return to competitive action following knee surgery at the start of the year, the French Tennis Federation said.

Itanagar

Payas, Ankur enter main draw with convincing wins

Top seed Payas Jain made short work of his opponents to take the top spot in Group 1 and enter the main draw of the U-19 boys’ singles in the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship here today. Also advancing to the second stage of the singles event was Ankur Bhattacharjee. In the U-19 girls’ event, Yashashwini Ghorpade and Suhana Saini topped Groups 1 and 2 to enter the second-stage draw.

New Delhi

Prannoy achieves career-best world No. 7 ranking

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy climbed up two spots to achieve a career-best world No. 7 in men’s singles in the latest BWF rankings. Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also went up two spots to become world No. 15 women’s doubles pair.

Leicester

Jones delivers for Liverpool, keeps alive top-four hopes

Curtis Jones was the unlikely scorer of the first two goals as Liverpool plunged Leicester City closer to relegation and kept alive their own chances of finishing in the top-four of the EPL with a 3-0 win. Agencies

Tribune Shorts


