Gold in Olympics more important than 90m throw, says Neeraj Chopra’s coach

New Delhi, May 13



India’s Neeraj Chopra is keen to join javelin’s elite 90-metre club but will happily settle for a shorter throw in Paris if it proves enough for him to hold on to his Olympics title, his coach said. Chopra is asked about the 90m mark in practically every media interaction, but defending the Olympics title remains his absolute priority, his coach Klaus Bartonietz said. “A medal is more important than a mark. The mark increases almost every year, but the medal stays,” Bartonietz said. “Nobody asks Neeraj how far his throw reached in Tokyo. It was 87.58m and it was enough. If it’s 85m and still gets you an Olympics gold, you should be okay with it.”

Bartonietz said it was tough for athletes to produce personal bests at the Olympics because of the pressure that accompanies performing on the biggest stage in sport. Although the 90m mark has been surpassed 125 times by 24 athletes since the competition javelin was redesigned in 1986, only three of those throws have come in Olympics competition. “I’d be happy if Neeraj can produce his PB in Paris. It should be enough,” Bartonietz said.

Bartonietz said he would not be surprised if the thrower from Haryana hits the magical mark in Paris. “I’d say he’s close to the mark,” the German said. “For several years, he has been throwing 87-to-high 88s consistently ... It will be nice to join the 90m club.” Reuters

