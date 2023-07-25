Golden day for China’s Qin, Zhang

FUKUOKA (Japan), July 24
China won back-to-back gold medals on the second day of swimming action at the World Aquatics Championships as Qin Haiyang roared to victory in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke while Zhang Yufei took the women’s 100m butterfly title today.
Qin set the second-fastest time in history behind Britain’s world record holder Adam Peaty, finishing in 57.69 seconds with a three-way tie for the silver as Nicolo Martinenghi, Arno Kamminga and Nic Fink were all locked on 58.72 seconds.
Zhang then came up with another dominating display to emerge triumphant in her event with a time of 56.12 seconds, finishing ahead of Tokyo gold medallist Margaret Mac Neil of Canada and 2022 champion Torri Huske of the USA. After an underwhelming opening day, the Americans got their first gold with a one-two in the women’s 200m individual medley as Kate Douglass won in two minutes 07.17 seconds to dethrone compatriot Alex Walsh. — Reuters
