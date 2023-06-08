Golden finish for junior athletes

Yecheon (S Korea), June 7
The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team and 1,500m runner Laxita Vinod Sandila won a gold medal each to help the country end third at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships here today.
Sandila ran her personal best time of 4 minutes, 24.23 seconds to clinch gold on the concluding day of the competition. She bettered her personal best of 4:26.48 by more than two seconds to bag India’s fifth gold of the event.
Quarter-miler Rezoana Mallick Heena anchored the 4x400m relay team to gold as she clocked 3:40.49. The men’s 4x400m relay team settled for silver with a time of 3:08.78. Mehdi Hasan added bronze in the men’s 1,500m, clocking 3:56.01, while Shivaji Parashu won silver in the men’s 5,000m race by clocking 14:49.05. India ended third with six gold, seven silver and six bronze.
