 Golden finish for junior athletes : The Tribune India

U-20 Asian Championships

Golden finish for junior athletes

Golden finish for junior athletes

Laxita Vinod Sandila won gold in the women’s 1,500m event. SAI



PTI

Yecheon (S Korea), June 7

The Indian women’s 4x400m relay team and 1,500m runner Laxita Vinod Sandila won a gold medal each to help the country end third at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships here today.

Sandila ran her personal best time of 4 minutes, 24.23 seconds to clinch gold on the concluding day of the competition. She bettered her personal best of 4:26.48 by more than two seconds to bag India’s fifth gold of the event.

Quarter-miler Rezoana Mallick Heena anchored the 4x400m relay team to gold as she clocked 3:40.49. The men’s 4x400m relay team settled for silver with a time of 3:08.78. Mehdi Hasan added bronze in the men’s 1,500m, clocking 3:56.01, while Shivaji Parashu won silver in the men’s 5,000m race by clocking 14:49.05. India ended third with six gold, seven silver and six bronze.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist, who successfully performed 16,000 heart surgeries, dies of cardiac attack at 41

2
Himachal

Himachal roadways woman bus driver Seema Thakur breaks barriers!

3
Delhi

Wrestlers suspend protest till June 15 after meeting sports minister Anurag Thakur; WFI elections to be held by June 30

4
Nation

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises

5
Nation

College student raped, murdered in Mumbai hostel room; accused security guard found dead on railway tracks

6
Punjab

Bomb shell found in fields in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

7
Nation

Legendary DD anchor, compere Gitanjali Aiyar passes away at 76

8
Nation

Major train accident averted in Jharkhand

9
Nation

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

10
Punjab

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Wrestlers suspend stir till June 15 as govt sets deadline for chargesheet, WFI poll

Bajrang, Sakshi meet Sports Minister | Get assurance on all ...

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Germany, India sign deal for 6 submarines

Global leader TKMS to offer tech, Mazagon Dock to manufactur...

Ahead of PM’s visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Ahead of PM's visit, India & US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Month on, no trace of youth ‘kidnapped’ by travel agents

Month on, no trace of youth 'kidnapped' by travel agents

7 of 9 accused on run; Losing hope, say kin

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada


Cities

View All

Court sends 3 peddlers to police remand

Court sends 3 peddlers to police remand

Five smugglers arrested with heroin, drug proceeds

Two nabbed with 1.75-kg heroin

Showers bring respite from summer heat

No count of e-rickshaws rolling on city roads

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

Facing deportation, students from state on the warpath in Canada

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

200 trees ‘felled’ for city’s 1st green corridor along N-Choe

15,000 face cancellation of allotment over unpaid rent

Bodycams for staff at grain market

2 land in police net for duping 15 of Rs 2.27 cr

Residents get inflated water bills, avg invoicing blamed

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

Centre clears AAP minister’s visit to UK

After kidnapping bid, Jawaharlal Nehru University puts curbs on vehicles

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

8 of robbers’ gang held, kingpin flees abroad

Deputy Speaker's supporters favoured in grant disbursal, alleges BJP leader

Rainstorm wreaks havoc on city

MLA raises SC students' issues with Bains

AIG's son does state proud, selected in Canadian police

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Cable Mess: Dangling cables in old city markets threat to Ludhiana residents

Accused history-sheeter, theft motive behind crime: Police

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along highways

Committed to increasing global air connectivity from Chandigarh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Commercialisation of Gurdwara Road: Ludhiana residents seek vigilance probe

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Delimitation survey complete, civic body preparing ward map

Ensure demarcation of forest land, planning panel chief tells officials

Water supply, sanitation workers stage protest, seek pending salaries

12 members of robbers' gang held with arms, ammunition

ITI employees stage protest over demands