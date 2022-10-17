Golden glow: Patil, Jadhav, Babuta win India's fifth gold; nation second with 12 medals

PTI

Cairo, October 16

The trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Kiran Jadhav and Arjun Babuta won India their fifth gold medal in the ISSF World Championship here today, beating China 16-10 in the title round of the men’s 10m air rifle team event.

It was Patil’s second senior World Championship gold in his very first outing, having won the individual 10m air rifle event earlier.

India also picked up two silver and two bronze medals on the day to take their tally to five gold, two silver and five bronze. India maintain their second place behind China in the standings.

The Indian team of Patil, Jadhav and Babuta raced ahead 14-2 in the final against a star-studded Chinese side comprising double Olympics gold medallist and two-time world champion Yang Haoran, Olympics silver medallist Lihao Sheng and World Championship silver medallist Song Buhan

China mounted a strong comeback to win the next four series and narrow the gap to 14-10, but the Indians held their own in the final series to clinch the crown.

Having lost to China in Round 1 of qualification and then in the second round, India managed to turn the tables on their opponents in the final. In the 28-team Round 1, China edged India by 0.4 of a point, while in the eight-team Round 2, they won by 0.9 of a point.

The women’s 10m air pistol team of Palak, Rhythm Sangwan and Yuvika Tomar settled for the silver medal after losing 8-16 to China’s Li Xue, Jiang Ranxin and Lu Kaiman.

The India trio had finished third in the first stage of qualification with 860 points. In Stage 2, they scored 571 points to edge out Iran by one point for a place in the title clash.

In the women’s 10m air rifle team event, India’s Meghana Sajjanar, Elavenil Valarivan and Mehuli Ghosh won the bronze medal after prevailing 17-11 against Germany’s Anna Janssen, Hannah Steffen and Denise Palberg. They had finished third in Stage 2, just 0.6 of a point behind USA, to miss out on the gold medal match. In Stage 1, they had shot 947 to finish second, 0.1 of a point behind China. China won the gold after beating USA 16-12.

Manvi Jain and Sameer lost 3-17 to China’s Feng Sixuan and Liu Yangpan in the gold medal match of the 25m standard pistol mixed team junior competition. They had come second in Stage 1 of qualification with a score of 564 and then topped Stage 2 with a combined effort of 378.

Payal Khatri and Sahil Dudhane won the bronze medal in the same event after defeating Norway’s Ane Torgersen and Hans Noestvold 16-14. The pair had finished third in Stage 1 with 563 points and then third again in Stage 2 with 368.

In the men’s 10m air pistol team competition, the Indian trio of Shiva Narwal, Naveen and Vijayveer Sidhu shot 580 in qualification Stage 2 to finish fifth. In the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team junior event, India’s Nishchal, Nikita Kundu and Nupur Kumrawat ended 10th in qualification with a score of 1278.

