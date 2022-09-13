Golden Slam for golden girls

New York

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova completed the career ‘Golden Slam’ by winning the US Open women’s doubles title on Sunday and the Czech duo have no intention of breaking up a winning team. The pair fought back to beat unseeded Americans Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6 7-5 6-1 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to pick up their sixth Grand Slam doubles title together. They won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year but were unable to defend their French Open title due to Krejcikova’s illness. Reuters

Kolkata

Hyderabad beat Rajasthan to enter Durand Cup semis

Reigning Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC entered the semifinals of the Durand Cup after beating Rajasthan United FC 3-1 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Mohammedan Sporting take on Mumbai City FC, while Hyderabad go up against Bengaluru FC.

New Delhi

Long jumper Aldrin wins gold in Golden Fry Series meet

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin won gold in the 3rd Golden Fry Series athletics meet at Schaan in Liechtenstein, with an impressive effort of 8.12m. It is the first time Aldrin has jumped more than 8m outside India. Radek Juska of Czech Republic was second with 7.70m while Henrik Flatnes of Norway was third with 7.66m.

Cincinnati

Aditi finishes T-58 at Kroger Queen City Golf on LPGA

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a below-par 74 in the final round to finish a disappointing tied-58th at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Aditi started the week with 68-70 but faltered over the weekend with scores of 76-74. Ally Ewing had a superb run of consecutive birdies as she closed with a 7-under 65 and held off Xiyu Lin (65) by a stroke to win the title.

New Delhi

Anupama to lead challenge in junior badminton Worlds

Newly-crowned junior world No. 1 Anupama Upadhyaya and Odisha Open Super 100 champion Unnati Hooda will lead India’s challenge at the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships to be held in Spain on October 17-30.

London

Arsenal’s Europa game against PSV postponed

Arsenal’s home game in the Europa League was postponed by UEFA because of the limited police resources available after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Meanwhile, three Premier League matches scheduled for the upcoming weekend have been postponed ahead of the funeral. Chelsea’s home game against Liverpool and Manchester United’s home game against Leeds United have been postponed. Brighton & Hove Albion’s match against Crystal Palace will also remain postponed. — Agencies