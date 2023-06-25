Golf roundup: Birdie finish ensures Aditi passage into Rd 3

PTI

Springfield, June 24

India’s Aditi Ashok produced a birdie-birdie finish in the second round to stay on for the weekend action at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship here.

Aditi, who shot a 75 in the first round, went back further as she was 2-over through 16 holes in the second round with the cut likely to fall at 3-over or 4-over. Aditi, who is playing in a record 24th Major, birdied the two closing par-5s and ensured action over the weekend. The cut ultimately fell at 5-over and Aditi was 3-over and tied-41st.

Shubhankar misses cut

Munich: Manu Gandas slipped in the second round at the BMW International Open as he carded a 2-over 74 but still managed to make the halfway cut.

With a 69 and 74, Gandas was 1-under for 36 holes and tied-41st. In his second round, Gandas had one birdie on the ninth and three bogeys.

Shubhankar Sharma was unable to make the cut following rounds of 75 and 73 .

Chikkarangappa lies 28th

Cheonan: S Chikkarangappa carded a 6-over 75 to slip to tied-28th after the third round of the Kolon Korea Open here today. Chikkarangappa (69-73-75) is one of the two Indians to make the cut. The other one is Honey Baisoya (73-72-75), who is tied-41st after shooting a 7-over.

Diksha builds 5-shot lead

Beroun: (Czech Republic) Diksha Dagar produced a stunning bogey-free 7-under 65 to build a five-shot lead after two rounds in the Czech Ladies Open here.