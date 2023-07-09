Golf Roundup: Bogey-laden Aditi Ashok gets lucky

Pebble Beach, July 8
Aditi Ashok dropped a disastrous quadruple bogey in the middle of the second round but still managed to make the cut at the US Women’s Open here.
Starting the day at tied-39, she slipped to T-42 and was 4-over through 36 holes with rounds of 74-74.
Aditi seemed to have done fine except for the par-4 eighth hole, where she was 4-over for that hole alone. She found 13 of the 14 fairways, reached 14 of the 18 greens in regulations but needed 31 putts. Aditi began with a bogey but back to back birdies on the fifth and sixth eased the situation, and then there was the eight on the par-4. She birdied the 12th and 15th with a bogey in between on the 13th.
Pranavi best Indian at 24th
Singapore: Pranavi Urs was the top Indian at tied-24 even as local amateur Shannon Tan won the inaugural $100,000 Trust Singapore Ladies Masters pro event here today.
Pranavi shot a 71 in the final round and was 2-over 218 for three days. The other Indian to make the cut was amateur Avani Prashanth (73), who was T-41.
Atwal misses cut
Silvis: Arjun Atwal stumbled on the back nine as he carded a six-over 77 to miss the cut in the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour here.
Gandas losing his way
Forso (Denmark): Manu Gandas missed another cut as he shot a second straight 2-over 72 in Made in HimmerLand on the DP World Tour here.
