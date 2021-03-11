Golf roundup: Chawrasia, Kapur shoot 68s, tied-12

Jeju Island (South Korea): Shiv Kapur and SSP Chawrasia shot 3-under 68s to be placed tied-12th after Round 1 of the fourth International Series event. Jyoti Randhawa, Veer Ahlawat, Rashid Khan and Viraj Madappa shot 1-under 70s to be tied-39th. Gaganjeet Bhullar, Ajeetesh Sandhu and S Chikkarangappa were T-89th with cards of 72.
Amandeep placed T-10
Jakarta: Amandeep Kaur started with a bogey but finished with a birdie as she carded an even-par 72 to be placed tied-10th on the first day of the Simone Asia Pacific Cup. Diksha Dagar (74) was T-18, Gaurika Bishnoi was T-30 and Vani Kapoor was T-32.
