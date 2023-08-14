Golf roundup: Diksha finds her game as Aditi slips

PTI

London, August 13

India’s Diksha Dagar played a steady round of even-par 72 with a birdie and a bogey to be 1-over and placed tied-35th — up from tied-47th — after the third round of the Women’s British Open at Walton-on-the-Hill.

Aditi Ashok, playing her 27th Major, struggled to a 3-over 75, despite a closing birdie. She was tied-28th, down from T-9. England’s Charley Hull (68) and America’s Lilia Vu (67) shared the top spot at 9-under. Home favourite Hull fired a round of 4-under 68, while Vu shot a 5-under 67. USA’s Vu is looking for her second Major title this year, having won the Chevron Championship in April.

Lahiri rises to fourth

Bedminster (US): India’s Anirban Lahiri was on fire with five birdies in his first six holes as he shot a 7-under 64 to rise to tied-4th in the LIV Golf Bedminster. Lahiri, who shot a 3-over 74 on the first day, is now 4-under and shares the fourth place with Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed.

Lahiri began with birdies on the 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th and 18th holes to be 6-under at the turn. He birdied the second, bogeyed the fifth and added birdies on the seventh and eighth but dropped a shot on the ninth.

Cameron Smith will take a four-shot lead into the final round. Smith, who won LIV Golf London last month, is seeking his third LIV Golf victory.

He shot a 4-under 67 to be 9-under. Dean Burmester (69-68) and Phil Mickelson (70-67) are 5-under.

Jeev lies sixth

London: Jeev Milkha Singh strung five birdies in a row on the back-nine during his 4-under 68 in the inaugural staging of the Legends Tour Trophy. He had six birdies against two bogeys. Jeev’s 68 placed him in a tie for sixth, as Sweden’s Joakim Haeggman and Welshman Stephen Dodd shared the lead after the opening day.

The duo shot a 6-under 66 each, while three players — South Africa’s James Kingston, Welshman Bradley Dredge and Scotsman Grieg Hutcheon — were tied-third at 5-under.

Nishtha finishes 55th

South Bend (US): Nishtha Madan finished tied-55th in the Four Winds Invitational on the Epson Tour. With a round of 1-over 73, she finished at 3-over for the 54-hole event.

Gabriela Ruffels sealed her third win of the season. The Aussie shot a 3-under 69 and totalled 12-under overall for a three-shot victory.

