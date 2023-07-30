Golf Roundup: Jeev Milkha Singh braves conditions to make cut; Aditi Ashok shoots 72 to lie T-28

PTI

Porthcawl (Wales), July 29

India’s Jeev Milkha Singh survived some strong winds that kept switching directions to recover on the back nine of the challenging Royal Porthcawl Golf Club to make his first cut at the Senior Open Championship here.

Jeev, who missed the cut last year at Gleneagles, was fourth after the first round, but slipped to tied-48th after a round of 6-over 77.

Jeev gave away four bogeys and a double on the front nine and was in danger of missing the cut.

He recovered well with two birdies on the par-3 15th and par-5 18th, which he had birdied on the first day also.

At 4-over, he was down to T-48, but with the leader Steven Alker (71-68) at 4-under the leaderboard was tight and Jeev could make a move on the weekend.

“It was brutal out there. Though there was no rain, the wind made it really tough,” said Jeev, who won the 2012 Scottish Open in tough conditions a decade ago.

Arjun Atwal (78-76) and Jyoti Randhawa, who came through the qualifiers, shot rounds of 76-78 to miss the cut.

Steady Aditi makes cut

Evian Les Bain (France): Aditi Ashok played a steady round of an even-par 72 to be tied-28th after the second round of the Amundi Evian Championship, a Major on the women’s circuit.

Aditi added 72 to her first-round 71 and was 1-over 143 going into the weekend.

However, Diksha Dagar, who had a chance to make her first cut in a Major, struggled in the closing stages with two double-bogeys in a second round of 81, which was 10 shots more than her first-round 71.

