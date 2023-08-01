Golf Roundup: Jeev Milkha Singh keeps focus to finish T-14

PTI

Porthcawl (Wales), July 31

Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh suffered his worst round of the week at 8-over 79 but still managed to notch the best result of his Seniors career as he finished tied-14th at the Senior Open.

Jeev, who slipped from T-11th to T-14th, had just two birdies on the eighth and the tenth and gave away 10 bogeys as treacherous conditions dogged every player on the course.

With scoring being difficult, not a single golfer could manage an even par round on the final day.Alex Cejka of Germany battled the elements and a playoff going into the second extra hole to beat Padraig Harrington to win the title.

Jeev had six bogeys on the front against just one birdie and four more bogeys on the back nine against a birdie.

“This was the most difficult conditions I have ever played in. To finish a round and then be in top-15 was good, but I felt I could have been a bit better,” said Jeev.

Aditi shoots 68, ends T-42

Evian Les Bains (France): Aditi Ashok shot her best round of the week with a 3-under 68 to finish tied-42nd at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club here.

The Indian, playing her 26th Major, had rounds of 71-72-74-68 for a total of 1-over 285.

Celine Boutier stormed to a six-stroke victory with a closing round of 68 as she became the first player from France to secure the title since the event was designated a Major.

#Milkha Singh