Golf Roundup: Rahil Gangjee takes 5-shot lead with a round to go

PTI

Selangor (Malaysia), June 21

India’s Rahil Gangjee shot a 3-under 67 to take a five-shot lead after the third and penultimate round of the Selangor Masters. Gangjee has two wins on the Asian Tour. The 45-year-old, who shifted his base from Kolkata to Bengaluru some years back, is making a comeback from an injury and showing better form with each round.

Gangjee overcame two early bogeys and went on a run of five birdies in eight holes to take a firm grip on the tournament. Among the other Indians, only Saptak Talwar made the cut and is now at tied-40.

Randhawa tied-13th

Louth (Ireland): India’s Jyoti Randhawa fired four birdies against three bogeys to make a smart start at the Irish Legends on the Legends Tour in Europe. Randhawa is playing his first full season on the Tour for 50 years and over, and was placed at tied-13 after the first round. Jeev Milkha Singh shot a 74 and was tied-37.

Vani off to solid start

Beroun (Czech Republic): Vani Kapoor produced a fine 4-under 68 on the opening day of the Czech Ladies Open. The round was still in progress with Vani tied-seventh following six birdies and two bogeys.