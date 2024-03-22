Golf roundup: Shubhankar recovers to shoot 68, lies T-21

PTI

Singapore, March 21

Shubhankar Sharma overcame an early double bogey to card a 4-under 68 and was placed tied-21 on a tight leaderboard after the first round of the Singapore Classic here today. Shubhankar, who is preparing for next week’s Indian Open, also made eight birdies and two bogeys.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat started the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing in brilliant fashion as an 8-under earned him a share of the lead with Gavin Green and Jordan Smith.

Tough day for Indian trio

Christchurch: The Indian trio of Zara Anand, Vidhatri Urs and Heena Kang endured a tough day, dropping three places to be ninth in the team competition at the 44th Queen Sirikit Cup golf tournament here today.

Mane, Ahlawat lead

Kolkata: Udayan Mane and Veer Ahlawat shared a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Kolkata Challenge here today. The Indian duo posted 5-under 67s. Arjun Atwal shot a 70 and SSP Chawrasia

carded a 74.