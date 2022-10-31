Golfer Atwal placed 28th after third round

Southampton (Bermuda): India’s Arjun Atwal had a quiet day with just two birdies and one bogey as he carded a 1-under 70 for a tied-28th place after the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Atwal was 9-under with one round to go. Seamus Power shot a 6-under 65 to share the lead with Ben Griffin. They were at 18-under.
Jamshedpur
Jamshedpur FC clinch first win, beat NorthEast 1-0
Jamshedpur FC secured their first victory of the season after beating NorthEast United 1-0 in the Indian Super League. Skipper Peter Hartley scored the only goal.
Pune
Kandola’s super raid hands Bengaluru Bulls victory
Vikash Kandola pulled off a magnificent super raid to hand Bengaluru Bulls a 37-31 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League.
London
Arsenal back on top after win over Forest
Arsenal thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 to return to the top of the Premier League. Meanwhile, Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona as they held a one-point lead over Barcelona. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities
3,000 youngsters handed over job letters