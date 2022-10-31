Golfer Atwal placed 28th after third round

Southampton (Bermuda): India’s Arjun Atwal had a quiet day with just two birdies and one bogey as he carded a 1-under 70 for a tied-28th place after the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Atwal was 9-under with one round to go. Seamus Power shot a 6-under 65 to share the lead with Ben Griffin. They were at 18-under.

Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC clinch first win, beat NorthEast 1-0

Jamshedpur FC secured their first victory of the season after beating NorthEast United 1-0 in the Indian Super League. Skipper Peter Hartley scored the only goal.

Pune

Kandola’s super raid hands Bengaluru Bulls victory

Vikash Kandola pulled off a magnificent super raid to hand Bengaluru Bulls a 37-31 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League.

London

Arsenal back on top after win over Forest

Arsenal thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 to return to the top of the Premier League. Meanwhile, Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona as they held a one-point lead over Barcelona. Agencies