Good Friday: India set up semis vs Netherlands

PTI

Potchefstroom, April 8

The Indian women’s hockey team continued their unbeaten run and defeated South Korea 3-0 here today to enter the semifinals of the FIH Women’s Junior World Cup for only the second time.

The Indians, who topped the pool stage with an all-win record, scored through Mumtaz Khan (11th minute), Lalrindiki (15th) and Sangita Kumari (41st) to emerge winners in their last-8 match.

India’s best result in the tournament remains the bronze medal finish at the 2013 edition in Germany, where they defeated England 3-2 in the shootout after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

Germany hammer Argentina

India next face three-time champions Netherlands on Sunday. The Dutch defeated South Africa 5-0. In the other semifinal, Germany will face England. Germany beat defending champions Argentina 4-1, while England came from behind to beat USA 2-1. —