Goodbye goal: Kylian Mbappe gets mixed reception from fans

Prais

Kylian Mbappe got a mixed reception from Paris Saint-Germain fans in his last home game for the club before scoring in a 1-3 home defeat against Toulouse in the French league. Mbappe grabbed his league-leading 27th goal of the season. But defensive errors followed as French champion PSG slipped to only their second league defeat of the season.

Cairo

Tandon retires midway from his second round clash

Injury forced Ramit Tandon to retire from his Round 2 match against world No. 7 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the squash World Championships. Tandon, India’s highest-ranked player at 36, was trailing 8-11, 3-4 when he sustained a calf injury.

Bangkok

Satwik-Chirag look to regain competitive edge

Star shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to regain their competitive edge as they spearhead the Indian challenge at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament, beginning here tomorrow.

London

British boxer dies after being knocked down in pro debut

A British boxer has died after he lost on his professional debut. Sherif Lawal was knocked down by a blow to the head from Malam Varela in the fourth round of a scheduled six-round middleweight fight on Sunday. The referee waved it off to allow paramedics to attend to Lawal. He was taken to hospital but died. He was 29.

New Delhi

BCCI invites application for team’s head coach role

The BCCI today invited applications for the post of the Indian men’s cricket team’s head coach for a period of three-and-a-half years as incumbent Rahul Dravid’s tenure will end with next month’s T20 World Cup.

Dublin

Pak follow shock defeat with 7-wicket win

Pakistan avenged their shock opening defeat to beat Ireland by seven wickets in the second T20 match and set up a series decider. Ireland stunned Pakistan by five wickets in the T20 opener on Friday. It was Ireland’s first T20 win over Pakistan. — Agencies