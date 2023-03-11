Got monkey off back: Cameron Green on maiden ton

PTI

AHMEDABAD, March 10

Cameron Green is widely accepted as a generational talent and the Australia all-rounder provided further proof of that with his maiden Test hundred.

You never know when that’s going to happen, incredibly grateful for it. You feel more like a Test cricketer when you’ve got that monkey off your back. Cameron Green

The 23-year-old said he feels more like a Test cricketer now with the monkey off his back. “You feel more like a Test cricketer when you’ve got that monkey off your back, so it is nice to tick that off in a way. It’s so special,” said Green, who is playing his 20th Test.

“I think I might have got a bit lucky. I got from 70 to 90 pretty quickly, so that probably helped a bit, not having too much time to think about it,” added Green, whose previous best was an 84.

“It was really special, obviously (being 95) over the lunch break that 40 minutes felt like an hour and forty. But I was batting with Uzzy (Usman Khawaja). The whole time, there was experience at the other end and he was batting beautifully and that helps a lot,” he added.

“It’s my 20th Test so I’ve had a good chance to see the ups and downs of Test cricket. It’s an incredibly tough game, and when you get moments like that you really cherish them,” he added.