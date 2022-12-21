Graham rings alarm bells as India fail to answer back

PTI

Mumbai, December 20

Heather Graham became only the second woman cricketer from her country to take a T20 hat-trick as Australia crushed India by 54 runs in the final match to clinch the five-game series 4-1 here today.

It's always a fierce battle against India, and this series didn't disappoint. The power game is impressive to watch, loved watching Ash and Grace today. The crowds have been the best thing about the series, India came hard at us — Tahlia McGrath, Australia Captain

Graham (4/8) was the star performer with the ball for Australia as she first dismissed Devika Vaidya and Radha Yadav in the last two deliveries of the 13th over.

She then returned in the final over of the innings to claim a hat-trick by sclaping Renuka Singh and picked up the prized scalp of Deepti Sharma (53 off 34) in the final delivery.

Australian pacer Megan Schutt was the first woman from her country to claim a hat-trick in T20 cricket in 2018.

Sent in to bat, Asheigh Gardner (66 not out off 32) and Grace Harris (64 not out off 35) struck explosive unbeaten half-centuries to power Australia to an imposing 196/4.

The Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure after initial success as Gardner and Harris stitched an unbeaten 129 off just 62 balls to fire Australia to their highest total of the series. The asking rate was too tall for India as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for 142.

Brief scores: Australia: 196/4 in 20 overs (Gardner 66*, Harris 64*; Vaidya 1/26); India: 142 all out in 20 overs (Sharma 53; Garham 4/8).