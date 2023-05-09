Grappling with the drama

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 8

A lot of wrestlers are in a quandary about the conduct of the sport ever since Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik sat on a dharna for the second time in three months demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Vinesh Phogat with supporters during protest in New Delhi. MUKESH AGGARWAL

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has already held the U-17 and senior Nationals in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, and this was when the Sports Ministry had not cleared the body of any wrongdoing.

To add to the woes of the wrestlers, the WFI issued a circular dated May 2 to announce the U-20 and U-15 Nationals in Pune. Curiously, the announcement came just two days before the ad hoc body formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) took charge of the WFI. The two-member body comprises Wushu Association of India president Bhupender Singh Bajwa and former rifle shooter and coach Suma Shirur.

Bajrang Punia with supporters during protest in New Delhi. MUKESH AGGARWAL

Moreover, the wrestlers are worried whether the certificates will be valid since the circular was issued by the WFI.

The ad hoc body had a meeting with the coaches and former wrestlers today, discussing issues including the running of the national competitions. However, a formal decision about the conduct of the Pune Nationals is expected tomorrow.

“We have formally taken over and we had a discussion with the stakeholders today. I will be able to give a final answer on Tuesday only,” Bajwa told The Tribune.

When asked about the status of the Pune meet, Bajwa said that this will be discussed as well.

There are two state championships to be held this month as well. The Delhi state championships are to be held on May 11-13 at the Chhatrasal Stadium and Haryana state championships are scheduled to be held in Hisar from May 20. The ad hoc body will not take any action to conduct these two tournaments.

The wrestlers question the motive of the latest circular as they suspect this was another message from the WFI to the wrestlers that it is still in control.

“This is how they control the sport. How can they issue a circular to hold the Nationals when we were told that the ad hoc body will run the sport in the country,” said a coach who did not wish to be named.

“The Maharashtra body is close to Brij Bhushan. How is this fair on us? The young wrestlers cannot miss the tournament as it is the Nationals but then we do not know whether it will be valid as the ad hoc body has taken over,” he added.

Another coach said that the fear of getting targeted was another reason for a lot of the wrestlers to stay away from the protest site.

“The Haryana body has banned Ajay Dhanda of the Mirchpur academy. Three senior persons have been axed from the WFI technical committee. So they are obviously targeting people who are coming to join the protest. We have asked why others are not joining and this is the reason why they are not here,” another coach said.