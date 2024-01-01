 Great hip and shoulder rotation makes Rabada a special bowler: Allan Donald : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Great hip and shoulder rotation makes Rabada a special bowler: Allan Donald

Great hip and shoulder rotation makes Rabada a special bowler: Allan Donald

The 28-year old Rabada is just 13 wickets away from completing 300 in Test cricket

Great hip and shoulder rotation makes Rabada a special bowler: Allan Donald

In the series-opener against India, Rabada took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first Indian innings at Centurion. Reuters photo.



PTI

Cape Town, January 1

Kagiso Rabada's hunger for success and an impeccable technique to release the ball easily makes him a modern-day South Africa legend, reckons former fast bowling great Allan Donald.

Explaining what makes Rabada special, Donald said Rabada's hip-rotation is like a javelin thrower and that adds pace to his bowling. Donald said Rabada's bowling style is similar to the past legends of the game.

The 28-year-old, who has competed in 61 matches, is just 13 scalps away from completing 300 Test wickets.

"Skill is one thing but he has got an amazing ability to run the ball away. He has got some amazing wickets with stunning balls in the first Test match," Donald, who is now an acclaimed pace bowling coach, told PTI in an interview.

In the series-opener, Rabada took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first Indian innings at Centurion.

"He was outstanding to watch as he always is and I just think his thirst for success drives his consistency. Anyone who gets success, doesn't matter what sport he plays, is judged by consistency," said Donald, who is now attached with Cricket South Africa academy.

"If you look at Dale Steyn, he brought that thirst for consistency for himself and KG is no different as he is such a hungry individual. I see in him to be the absolute best competitor on the field that he can be."

The Technical Part

To bowl fast, smooth hip and shoulder movements are pre-requisites and Rabada is a cut above the rest technically, the "white lightening" said.

"All genuine quicks have got great hip and shoulder rotation and if you observe him technically, he gets in a fantastic position in the air. We always talk about the launch, how they launch off the floor or how big they get at the crease.

"Look at other greats like Curtley Ambrose, Courtney Walsh, Ian Bishop, Michael Holding all these got off the floor to give them time to pull the trigger and that's what KG does beautifully. That hang time (off the ground) we talk about.

"Also if you see at point of backfoot strike, the hips are slightly closed and open up very-very quickly. They don't spend too much time on backfoot. KG is very quick." Donald likened Rabada's hip rotation to that of a top javelin thrower.

"If you listen to his feet, every ball is so quick. KG's hip rotation is similar to a javelin thrower's right side release through the impact area. He knows his rhythm and action so well so technical point he is solid. He understands biomechanics as much as a Pat Cummins or a Mitchell Starc," Donald said.

Initially his partnership with Fannie de Villiers, Brian McMillan, Brett Schultz was talked about much and later on he formed a lethal partnership Shaun Pollock.

"I am always wary about drawing comparisons as to what we were and what currently is on the table for the Proteas. We had our time under the Sun and were No. 1 in the world. We had a wonderful attack and had incredible depth.

"We were also blessed and every province had 5 or 6 fast bowlers and you were always looking over your shoulder. If I don't pull my socks up then I could lose my place," he fondly recollected.

"But I think this attack I think have got a future in front of them you have got a guy in name of Rabada who is leading this attack beautifully, who is an outstanding performer and leader of the pack," he signed off.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

2
Punjab

Punjab refuses to send tableau for Bharat Parv

3
Punjab

Dalit girl dies by suicide after being raped by two youths in Ropar village

4
Punjab

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

5
India

‘Mum, Memories and Marmalade’: Watch Sonia-Rahul’s 'jam session' and light-hearted banter about food

6
Haryana

Living near power unit for 40 years, Panipat villagers to shift at last

7
Punjab

Punjab govt promotes 15 IAS officers

8
Himachal

Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

9
Himachal

Himachal DGP Sanjay Kundu moves Supreme Court against High Court order to shift him

10
Punjab

Under debt, 5 of family found dead in Jalandhar village

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

7.4 magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ishikawa; tsunami warnings issued

Japan issues tsunami warnings after a series of very strong earthquakes shook its western coastline

3 metre high tsunami expected to hit Niigata and other prefe...

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, is associated with banne...

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted?

Punjabi-origin man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

According to police, he was hit by a vehicle after being dro...


Cities

View All

516 gm of gold worth ~33L seized at airport

516 gm of gold worth Rs 33L seized at airport

G20 edu meet puts city on global map

4 of robbers' gang held, bikes recovered

RMPI protests over police inaction

Firing outside eating joint in Chheharta

~11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Rs 11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Now, institute to confer degrees on special kids

Two thieves land in Chandigarh police net,11 stolen LPG cylinders recovered

Excise policy in works, Chandigarh mulls unveiling ahead of poll code

No awareness, outlet promoting artisans at Chandigarh railway station goes ‘unnoticed’

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

IMD issues fog alert as Delhi wakes up to chilly New Year's morning; several trains delayed

Of over 23 lakh households reached under ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign most want CM not to quit: AAP

Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Delhi again blames Haryana for rising ammonia in Yamuna river

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh’s body found in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Jalandhar rings in New Year in style

Under debt, 5 of family found dead in Jalandhar village

Jalandhar MC’s property tax recovery scheme gets poor response

Open House: What steps should the govt take to invite investors & industry to the Jalandhar district?

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Looking back 2023: Despite major projects, lapses prevail in Sahnewal

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT investigating drugs case against Bikram Majithia

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

Boparai president of Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahendra Club

New Patiala DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar vows to crack down on drug mafia

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala