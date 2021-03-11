Asian Championships: Greco-Roman wrestlers win 2 more bronze

PTI

Ulaanbaatar, April 20

Sachin Sahrawat and Harpreet Singh grabbed bronze medals today as India’s Greco-Roman contingent cherished its second best show at the Asian Wrestling Championships with five medals.

Competing in the 67kg category, Sahrawat dominated the bronze playoff, winning by fall against Uzbekistan’s Makhmud Bakhshilloev.

This was after he lost his quarterfinals bout in a similar manner to Meiirzhan Shermakhanbet from Kazakhstan. Singh (82kg) did not have to move a sinew in his medal bout as Qatar’s Jafar Khan M Khan did not take the mat due to an injury.

The medal-winning show from the two meant India ended up with five medals in the Greco-Roman event.

In the 2020 edition, India had won one gold and four bronze medals. On Tuesday, Sunil Kumar (87kg), Arjun Halakurki (55kg) and Neeraj (63kg) had won bronze medals. —