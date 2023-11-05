Greener pastures for Fakhar & Pak?

BENGALURU, November 4

Pakistan endured a battering by New Zealand’s top-order before launching their own onslaught through centurion Fakhar Zaman to win a rain-hit World Cup game by 21 runs via the DLS method today and stay alive in the hunt for a semifinals spot.

Chasing 402 to win the high-stakes clash, Pakistan took the attack to New Zealand as Fakhar hit a blistering century off 63 balls and Babar Azam inched towards his fifty when rain halted play with the score on 160/1 in 21.3 overs.

The target was revised to 342 in 41 overs and Fakhar picked up from where he left off, reaching 126 not out with eight fours and 11 sixes, while Babar struck an unbeaten 66 but the showers returned with Pakistan adding 40 to their total in four overs.

Pakistan’s fireworks meant they were 21 runs ahead of the DLS par score when the game was eventually called off, ensuring a victory that took them to eight points from as many matches — level on points with fourth-placed New Zealand. Earlier, Rachin Ravindra smashed his third ton of the World Cup while a fit-again Kane Williamson made up for lost time with a 95 as New Zealand posted 401/6 from 50 overs. — Reuters

