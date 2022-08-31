Griezmann, the man for Atletico

Madrid, August 30
One second, Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar were side by side waiting to enter the match. The next moment, they were on the field giving Atletico Madrid the victory.
Griezmann scored after an assist from Lemar two minutes after they came off the bench together, and Atletico salvaged a 1-0 win at Valencia in the LaLiga on Monday.
Griezmann received a pass from Lemar and scored with a left-footed shot from outside the area that deflected on a defender before crossing the line in the 66th minute at the Mestalla Stadium.
Griezmann, yet to start this season, also scored in the opening win over Getafe.
The victory helped Diego Simeone’s team rebound from a disappointing loss to Villarreal in its home opener last weekend. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...