Griezmann, the man for Atletico

Madrid, August 30

One second, Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar were side by side waiting to enter the match. The next moment, they were on the field giving Atletico Madrid the victory.

Griezmann scored after an assist from Lemar two minutes after they came off the bench together, and Atletico salvaged a 1-0 win at Valencia in the LaLiga on Monday.

Griezmann received a pass from Lemar and scored with a left-footed shot from outside the area that deflected on a defender before crossing the line in the 66th minute at the Mestalla Stadium.

Griezmann, yet to start this season, also scored in the opening win over Getafe.

The victory helped Diego Simeone’s team rebound from a disappointing loss to Villarreal in its home opener last weekend. — AP