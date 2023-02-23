Gujrathi makes his move on Carlsen

PTI

Chennai, February 22

Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi became the fourth Indian to stun Norwegian chess wizard Magnus Carlsen late on Tuesday. Playing for Indian Yogis in the Pro Chess League, Gujrathi capitalised on a mistake committed by world No. 1 Carlsen.

Carlsen, playing for Canada Chessbrahs in the online tournament for teams from all over the world, missed a checkmate. The event, featuring 16 teams playing rapid games, has a prize fund of $150,000.

The 28-year-old Gujrathi, who won the match with black pieces, joined Grandmasters R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi as the Indians who have defeated Carlsen recently.

“It is an amazing feeling to defeat the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of chess and I couldn’t have asked for a better moment,” Gujrathi said.

In the Pro Chess League match, the Indian team led by Gujrathi and comprising Vaishali R, Raunak Sadhwani and Aronyak Ghosh won against Carslen, Aryan Tari, Razvan Preotu and Jennifer Yu.