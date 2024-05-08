Gukesh, Arjun and Pragg eye glory in Poland

Warsaw, May 7
Fresh from his historic triumph at the Candidates’ tournament, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh will compete in the Superbet Rapid and Blitz chess tournament which begins here tomorrow.
A part of the Grand Chess tour, the event will also see GM R Praggnanandhaa in action for the first time since the Candidates while world No. 7 Erigaise Arjun is the other Indian in the 10-player field for the tournament which will have nine rounds of rapid and 18 rounds of blitz to decide the winner. The tournament favourite is none other than world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway who starts as the top seed.
The $1,75, 000 prize money event has as many as six wild cards in the first of the five events.
