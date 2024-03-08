Gukesh beats Keymer, Pragg draws with Bartel

Prague

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh defeated Vincent Keymer of Germany but his compatriot R Praggnanandhaa was held to a draw by Mateusz Bartel of Poland in the eight and penultimate round of the Prague Masters Chess. Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattarov’s winning run continued as he crashed through the defences of Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran to win the title with one round still remaining.

Dubai

Indian archers win 3 medals at Para World Ranking meet

Rakesh Kumar won two medals as Indian archers returned with one gold, one silver and one bronze at the 8th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament.

New Delhi

Teen shooter accidentally fires at physiotherapist

Accidental firing by a teenaged shooter left a physiotherapist with a broken jaw that required an emergency surgery to dislodge the pellet during a tournament in Chennai, making it the third serious breach of safety norms in Indian shooting in recent times. After a shooter lost his thumb while filling the cylinder of his pistol in Faridabad and a rifle exponent pointed her gun towards the spectators gallery during the Nationals here, a shooter from Bengal accidentally shot a physiotherapist in her hotel room in Chennai. Agencies

