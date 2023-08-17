Gukesh, Gujrathi bow out of Chess World Cup

Baku: Indian Grandmasters D Gukesh and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi bowed out of the FIDE World Cup after losing to Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov, respectively, here today. R Pragganandhaa, however, bounced back after losing the first game of the two-game classical series against fellow Indian Arjun Erigaisi to force a tie-break, which will be played tomorrow to decide who advances to the last-four.

London

Knee injury ends Shaw’s Northamptonshire stint

Prithvi Shaw was today ruled out of the remainder of his stint with Northamptonshire, owing to a knee injury he suffered while fielding against Durham. Shaw had made an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls in that match on August 13.

London

Stokes included in England’s ODI squad for NZ series

England’s talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes has reversed his decision to retire from ODI and was included in the squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. Stokes retired from ODIs last July, and the reversal opens the door for him to play in their 50-overs World Cup title defence in October and November.

New Delhi

Javelin thrower Jena doubtful for Worlds after visa cancelled

Indian javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena’s participation in the World Championships in Budapest was today rendered doubtful after his one-month visa was cancelled by the Hungarian embassy here. Jena, who has a personal best of 84.38m, had made the cut for the tournament through the world ranking quota.

Kolkata

Durand Cup: East Bengal qualify for knockouts

Spain’s Javier Siverio produced the solitary goal as East Bengal beat Punjab FC 1-0 in the final Group A game to qualify for the knockout stages of the Durand Cup here today. FC Goa notched up a 3-0 win over Downtown Heroes FC in their final group stage game to cement their spot in the knockout stages.

New Delhi

Mor, Navjot to lead teams in Hockey 5s WC qualifiers

Defender Mandeep Mor and midfielder Navjot Kaur will lead the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams, respectively, in the Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier, to be held in Oman.

Cincinnati

Medvedev cruises past Musetti to reach third round

Former champion Daniil Medvedev beat Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-2 to reach the third round of the Cincinnati Open where Novak Djokovic was preparing to begin his US Open preparations. Agencies

#Chess