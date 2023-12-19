Gukesh scores maiden win, joins Harikrishna at top

Chennai: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh put it across Serbia’s Alexandr Predke in the fourth round for his first win in the Chennai Grand Masters chess Championship today. The 44-move victory with white pieces took the 17-year-old to 2.5 points and to the top of the standings along with Pentala Harikrishna, who drew against Pavel Eljanov of Ukraine.

Pranavi fires 4-under, tied-5th in LET qualifier

India’s Pranavi Urs maintained the momentum as she carded a sprightly 4-under 68 in the second round to be tied-fifth at the Ladies European Tour’s Final Qualifier. Pranavi is now 9-under. She is three shots behind Mexican Fernanda Lira. Neha Tripathi shot a 6-under to be 3-under at tied-25. Vani Kapoor (73-70) is now tied-37, Tvesa Malik (74-70) is tied-51, Amandeep Drall (75-70) is tied-63.

Manchester

Man City fined $150K after players show dissent to ref

Manchester City was handed a fine of £120,000 today for dissent shown to the referee by Erling Haaland and other players in an English Premier League game this month. Haaland and teammates surrounded the ref because the match official failed to play advantage for a potential scoring chance late in the 3-3 draw with Tottenham on December 3. agencies

