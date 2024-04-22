Gukesh takes lead with one round to go

Toronto, April 21

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh shot into the lead after defeating Firouzja Alireza of France in the 13th and penultimate round of the Candidates chess tournament here, placing him on the cusp of becoming the youngest ever World Championship contender. If the 17-year-old from Chennai emerges victorious at the Candidates, he will take on China’s Ding Liren for the world champion’s crown.

There are pros and cons considering my age and, you could say, lack of experience, but there are also some advantages. Like such a long tournament, it is easier to be focused at my age. There is a lack of experience, but I am trying my best — D Gukesh

In the women’s event, Humpy Koneru drew with Anna Muzychuk while Vaishali Rameshbabu got the better of Lei Tingjie. The 22-year-old Vaishali has now registered four consecutive wins.

Needing a win to go ahead after the other overnight leaders, Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi and American Hikaru Nakamura, played out a quick draw, Gukesh was awarded for his perseverance as he capitalised on a late blunder by Alireza in a difficult situation.

Gukesh took his tally to 8.5 points out of a possible 13 to emerge a half-point ahead of Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana of the United States.

R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi share the fifth spot on six points apiece with Firouzja on 4.5 and Abasov has 3.5 points.

Caruana defeated Praggnanandhaa in a hard-fought game while Gujrathi could only get a draw with Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan.

Gukesh will meet Nakamura, who plays white, while Caurana will take on Nepomniachtchi in the last round.

While anyone among the four players can win the event, the odds are hugely in favour of Gukesh as the pundits believe that a draw might just be enough.

“There are pros and cons considering my age and, you could say, lack of experience, but there are also some advantages. Like such a long tournament, it is easier to be focused at my age. There is a lack of experience, but I am trying my best,” Gukesh said.

In the women’s section, Zhongyi Tan took a one-point lead over nearest rival and compatriot Tingjie following a draw with top seed Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia.

Vaishali spoiled the party for Lei by scoring a fine victory. Just a draw away from clinching the crown, Zhongyi has 8.5 points. — Agencies

