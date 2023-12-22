Gukesh’s home run gets him closer to Candidates cut

PTI

Chennai, December 21

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh won the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship title here today, edging out compatriot Arjun Erigaisi on the basis of the tie-break score after they finished equal on points.

The Chennai GM, who finished with 4.5 points from seven rounds after a draw against fellow Indian GM P Harikrishna in the final round, improved his chances of qualifying for next year’s Candidates tournament.

Erigaisi tied Gukesh for first place with 4.5 points after he defeated Hungarian Sanan Sjugirov in the final round. Gukesh, though, came up trumps on the basis of a better tie-break score. Harikrishna finished in the third place.

The tournament win puts Gukesh in the lead in the Fide Circuit standings and greatly improves his qualification chances for the Candidates tournament. The Fide Circuit ends with the World Rapid Championship to be held in Samarkand (Uzbekistan) on December 25-31.

Gukesh remained unbeaten through the seven rounds, scoring two wins to go with five draws, while Erigaisi, posted three wins.

