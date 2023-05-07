Gundogan leads Manchester City’s charge

MANCHESTER, May 6

Hard-charging Manchester City went four points clear of Arsenal at the top the Premier League today, beating Leeds United 2-1 with a pair of near-identical goals from Ilkay Gundogan, stretching their winning league run to 10 games.

City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland graciously handed the ball to Gundogan to take a penalty kick in the 84th minute for what would have been a hat-trick, but Leeds keeper Joel Robles had no trouble turning aside his shot. City had run circles around Leeds with numerous excellent scoring chances before Gundogan struck in the 19th minute from the edge of the 18-yard box off a pass from Riyad Mahrez. Mahrez teed up Gundogan again eight minutes later in a carbon copy of his first goal.

Rodrigo Moreno pulled one back for Leeds in the 85th minute. With four games left, Pep Guardiola’s side have 82 points to Arsenal’s 78, and if the Gunners lose to Newcastle tomorrow, City will have all but locked up an illustrious third consecutive title.

Chelsea stop the rot

Bournemouth: Chelsea claimed their first win under interim manager Frank Lampard with a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth to snap a nine-match winless run in all competitions. Late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix helped Chelsea move up to 11th with 42 points while Bournemouth slipped to 14th, three points behind the London side having played a game more. It was a welcome win for Lampard who had lost his first five games in charge during his second stint while it was also Chelsea’s first win since early March.

Meanwhile, Captain Harry Kane moved upto second place in the all-time Premier League goalscorers list as he helped ailing Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. — Reuters