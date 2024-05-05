Gunners certainly not running out of ammo

LONDON, May 4

Arsenal cleared another hurdle in their Premier League title quest with a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth in their penultimate home game today to pile the pressure on Manchester City.

Real’s Brahim Diaz scored in their 3-0 win. Reuters

A penalty shortly before halftime converted by Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead, Leandro Trossard eased the nerves inside the Emirates Stadium with a second goal on 70 minutes and Declan Rice added the third deep into stoppage-time.

Victory put Arsenal on 83 points from 36 games with champions City on 79 from 34 ahead of their home clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers later today.

Bournemouth had cause to feel aggrieved with the Arsenal penalty confirmed after a long VAR check and they also had a goal ruled out in the second half after another VAR check.

Gabriel also had a goal ruled out for Arsenal but Rice put the icing on the cake as Mikel Arteta’s team stayed firmly in the hunt to win a first Premier League title in 20 years.

“We played probably the best first half we’ve played all season,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Later, Manchester City's Erling Haaland struck four times as they remained on course to win a fourth straight title with a 5-1 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Barca lose, Real win title

Madrid: Real Madrid claimed a record-extending 36th La Liga title today after Girona beat Barcelona 4-2, a result that left Carlo Ancelotti's side with an unassailable lead in the standings.

Real, who have lost only once this season, hold a 13-point advantage over second-placed Girona while Barcelona dropped to third with four matches remaining.

Goals from Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu earned the leaders a 3-0 win over lowly Cadiz earlier, leaving them within touching distance of sealing the title.

Ancelotti rested several key players ahead of their big Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich. — Reuters

