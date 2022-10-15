Gunners firing on all cylinders

Bodo (Norway), October 14

Bukayo Saka scored and Arsenal beat Bodo/Glimt 1-0 in Norway to stay perfect with their third straight victory in the Europa League.

Saka was fed by Sambi Lokonga to net the decider for the Premier League leaders in the 24th minute.

Arsenal are atop Group A with nine points from three games — with a match against PSV Eindhoven postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Dutch team beat Zurich 5-0 later Thursday.

Freiburg made it four wins from four by routing Nantes 4-0 away to also stay perfect and cement the top spot in Group G with 12 points. Lukas Kubler, Wooyeong Jeong and substitute Michael Gregoritsch had a goal each for the Bundesliga club with Moses Simon adding an own goal.

Qarabag trail Freiburg by five points in second after they were held 0-0 by Olympiacos, who earned the first point. Nantes remain on three.

Real Betis failed to stay perfect in Group C after they were held 1-1 at home by Roma. Andrea Belotti salvaged a point for Jose Mourinho’s team with a second-half equaliser after a deflected shot by Sergio Canales gave the hosts a first-half lead. The Spanish team dominates the group with 10 points, while Roma are on four.

Villarreal kept their 100% record after a 1-0 win at Austria Vienna. If Lech fails to win at H Beer-Sheva in another Group C match, the victory for the Spaniards would earn them a spot in the Round of 16 of the Europa Conference League with two games to go.

In a tightly contested Group F, Feyenoord was held 2-2 by Midtjylland for a share of the lead on five points, with Lazio and Sturm a point back. — AP

Pep acknowledges Reds threat ahead of clash

London: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Liverpool are their “biggest challengers” for the Premier League title despite the Merseyside team trailing his side by 13 points ahead of Sunday’s game at Anfield. City, who have qualified for the last-16 of the Champions League, are second in the league table on 23 points after nine games, one point behind leaders Arsenal. “I know the quality they have, they know the quality we have. If this was with three games left, I would say they could not catch top of the league but, with so long left plus a World Cup, anything can happen,” Guardiola said.

Klopp hails Haaland as perfect for Man City

London: Norway striker Erling Haaland is a “perfect fit” for Manchester City and Liverpool will have to find ways to limit his threat in attack, manager Juergen Klopp said. Haaland has made a sensational start at City, scoring 20 goals in 13 matches in all competitions for the league champions. “So many things to make a striker, and at City he has some of the best players around him setting up goals. It’s a perfect fit,” Klopp said. reuters