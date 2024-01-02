Gunners run out of ammo

London, January 1
Arsenal are limping into 2024 after a damaging stretch that culminated in what coach Mikel Arteta called “the worst performance of the season” on the final day of the year.
A toothless Arsenal side lost 2-1 at Fulham on Sunday despite taking the lead in the fifth minute, a second straight defeat that means the team stayed in fourth place in the Premier League — when a victory would have lifted them into first. “It’s a really sad day because today we didn’t deserve to win the game,” Arteta said. “That was the worst performance of the season.”
It continued a worrying run that has seen Arsenal end 2023 with just one win in their last five league games, including their first home loss of the season to West Ham on Thursday.
Tottenham bounce back
Don’t count Tottenham out of the title race just yet.
Ange Postecoglou’s team is three points behind Liverpool after bouncing back from a 4-2 defeat at Brighton on Thursday with a convincing 3-1 win against Bournemouth.
Tottenham were boosted by the early return of Rodrigo Bentancur from an injury at a time when Postecoglou is without a handful of starters. But the win was marred by Pape Sarr leaving the field in tears with an injury. — AP
